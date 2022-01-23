Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds…