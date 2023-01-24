Cool temperatures will blanket the Tucson area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tucson area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 5…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see ge…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a br…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area…