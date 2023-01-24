 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tucson, AZ

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tucson area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

