Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tucson, AZ

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tucson area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.