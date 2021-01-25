 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

