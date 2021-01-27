 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News