Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Local Weather

