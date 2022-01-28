Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It sho
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat