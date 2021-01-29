 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

