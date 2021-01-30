The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
