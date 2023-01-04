Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Keep an eye on…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in th…
This evening in Tucson: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.