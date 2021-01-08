Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
