The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Tucson's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 77F. SE winds at …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, thoug…