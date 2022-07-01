Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.