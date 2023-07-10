Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 81 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
