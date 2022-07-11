Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, tho…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.