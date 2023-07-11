Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 83 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.