Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, tho…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast …