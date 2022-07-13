Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.