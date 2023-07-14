Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 83 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings …