Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

