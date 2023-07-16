Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 85-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until MON 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
