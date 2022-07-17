The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
