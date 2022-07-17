Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.