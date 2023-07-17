The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 83 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
