The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, thoug…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The …