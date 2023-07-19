Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 110. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 83 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Today has the makings of a…