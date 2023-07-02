The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 110. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, tho…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings …