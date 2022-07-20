Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 96. 81 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.