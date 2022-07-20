Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 96. 81 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, thoug…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.