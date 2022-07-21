Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.