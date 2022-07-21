Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds light and variable. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…