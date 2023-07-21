The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 111. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 83 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SAT 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
