Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 82 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds light and variable. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…