Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 82 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.