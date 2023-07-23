Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
