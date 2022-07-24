Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.