Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. Today's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
