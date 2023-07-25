The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.