The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
