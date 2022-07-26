Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.