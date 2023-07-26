Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 111, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.