The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. 74 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
