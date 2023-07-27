Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though lucki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 111. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 111. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect da…