The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM MST.