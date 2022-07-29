Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
