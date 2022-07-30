Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 83. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.