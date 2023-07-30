The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
