The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 108, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 9:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
