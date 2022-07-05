Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
