Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.