The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM MST.