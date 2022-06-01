Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.