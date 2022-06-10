Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
