The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
