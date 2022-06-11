The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, tho…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, thoug…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatur…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though lucki…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…