Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.