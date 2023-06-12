Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
