Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

